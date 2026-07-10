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FOX 5 Zip Trip visits Frederick

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FOX 5 DC
Zip Trip
Updated July 10, 2026 7:49 AM EDT Published July 10, 2026 7:39 AM EDT

FREDERICK, Md. - The FOX 5 crew kept the summer fun going with its latest Zip Trip stop in Frederick!

FOX 5’s Jacqueline, Tucker and Steve visited the historic Maryland town for a fun‑filled Friday. From its vibrant shops and restaurants, quiet country roads, scenic trails and historic homes and battlefields, Frederick is a must-stop summer destination!

Learn more about Frederick online.

RELATED: 2026 FOX 5 DC Zip Trip destinations are here! Check the full list

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FOX 5 Zip Trip visits Frederick

The Source: Information in this article comes from VisitFrederick.org

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