The FOX 5 crew kept the summer fun going with its latest Zip Trip stop in Frederick!

FOX 5’s Jacqueline, Tucker and Steve visited the historic Maryland town for a fun‑filled Friday. From its vibrant shops and restaurants, quiet country roads, scenic trails and historic homes and battlefields, Frederick is a must-stop summer destination!

Learn more about Frederick online.

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Image 1 of 17 ▼ FOX 5 Zip Trip visits Frederick