DC teen arrested, charged with sexually assaulting woman on subway: NYPD
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An 18-year-old from Washigton, D.C., was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexually assaulting a woman on a Manhattan subway.
What we know:
Police arrested Ari Shtein on Wednesday, July 8. Shtein has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
The backstory:
The attack happened on a northbound R train on June 28, according to the NYPD. Around 3 p.m., officers said Shtein sexually assaulted a 30-year-old woman. The woman got off the train and was taken to the hospital.
A report from the New York Post said that the woman was traveling with two children, when Shtein reached into her underwear with his hand.
The Source: Information in this story is from the NYPD.