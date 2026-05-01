2026 FOX 5 DC Zip Trip destinations are here! Check the full list

FOX 5 can’t wait for summer to get here – because the start of summertime means the beginning of Zip Trip season!

The FOX 5 team are beyond excited to kick off another Zip Trip season with you.

Here's the full list of FOX 5 DC Zip Trip destinations that we're traveling to this year:

MAY 22 in Gaithersburg: 231 Rio Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

MAY 29 in Bowie: 100 White Marsh Pk Dr, Bowie, MD 20716

JUNE 5 in Alexandria: 1A Prince St, Alexandria, VA 22314.

JUNE 12 in Lorton: 9518 Workhouse Wy, Lorton, VA 22079

JUNE 19 in Annapolis: 300-303 Second Street, Annapolis, Maryland

JUNE 26 in Brambleton: 22875 Brambleton Plaza, Ashburn, VA 20148

JULY 3 in DC Navy Yard: 301 Water St SE , Washington, DC 20003

JULY 10 in Frederick: Carroll Creek Outdoor Amphitheater, Frederick, Maryland

JULY 17 in National Landing: 475 Long Bridge Dr, Arlington, VA 22202

JULY 24 in Culpeper: 111 Commerce St, Culpeper, VA 22701

JULY 31 in Indian Head: 100 Walter Thomas Rd, Indian Head, MD 20640

AUGUST 7 in Vienna: 144 Maple Ave E, Vienna, VA 22180

AUGUST 14 in Haymarket: 15000 Washington St, Haymarket, VA 201691

AUGUST 21 at The Wharf in DC: 970 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024

AUGUST 28 in Rockville: 36 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD 20850

SEPTEMBER 4 at National Harbor: 155 National Plaza, Oxon Hill, MD 20745

The Source: Information in this article comes from previous FOX 5 reporting.



