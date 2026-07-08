Prince William County board rejects data center proposal

The Brief • The board rejected a proposal for a 2,000‑acre Dulles Cloud South campus.

• The board voted 8–0 to decline rezoning nearly 2,000 acres from agricultural to industrial use.

• Opponents raised concerns about energy use, diesel generators and protecting the Occoquan and Potomac watersheds.

A major decision on data centers in Prince William County came Tuesday as the Board of Supervisors rejected a proposal for a 2,000‑acre Dulles Cloud South campus.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says in a rare 8–0 vote, the board declined to rezone nearly 2,000 acres from agricultural to industrial use.

The change would have cleared the way for the proposed Dulles South Innovation Center, also known as Dulles Cloud South, a project that called for 43 million square feet of data centers along Sanders Lane near the Loudoun County line.

Opponents raised concerns about energy use, diesel generators and protecting the Occoquan and Potomac watersheds. Some residents, however, hoped the development would generate revenue and lead to improvements in roads and infrastructure.

Staff recommended rejecting the rezoning, saying the proposal does not align with the county’s master plan. Officials noted that Prince William County already has a designated Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District. Board members said they want to maintain a strong relationship with the data center industry while avoiding what they described as piecemeal development.