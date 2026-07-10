How to watch today’s World Cup match: Friday, July 10

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The Brief All FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will air on FOX or FOX Sports, and you can also stream them on the FOX One and FOX Sports apps. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches. The major international soccer tournament is taking place from June 11 to July 19.



The FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals continues today with one match between Spain and Belgium on the pitch at Los Angeles Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinals match for Friday, July 10

In this photo illustration, (L-R) Unai Simon, Lamine Yamal and Rodri of Spain and Kevin De Bruyne, Charles De Ketelaere and Thibaut Courtois of Belgium. (Photo by FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Spain vs Belgium

3:00 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Stadium

Network: FOX

Spain

Spain has 17 World Cup appearances and in 2010, defeated the Netherlands 1-0 in extra time in Johannesburg, South Africa to win their lone World Cup. Spain entered the 2026 World Cup as the second-ranked team in the world and reigning European champions. The team's core is a group of young players: Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen, Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal.

Belgium

This is Belgium's 15th appearance at the FIFA World Cup. Their best-ever finish is third place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The team is nicknamed the Red Devils, and the 2026 World Cup is their fourth straight appearance on the global game’s greatest stage. They advanced to the quarterfinals, defeating the U.S. 4-1, sending the United States to join the other host country teams, Canada and Mexico, to watch the rest of the tournament from home.

RELATED: World Cup 2026: The 16 stadiums in the US, Canada, and Mexico hosting the matches

Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

One free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Other paid options include:

FIFA World Cup 2026

For 2026, the FIFA World Cup expanded to a 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals is the tournament's final-eight stage, with the winners of the Round of 16 facing off in four single-elimination matches with the winners moving on to the semi-finals and the losing team eliminated. The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals run from July 9–11.

What are the FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals rules?

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals rules are the same as the Round of 16 rules. Each match is played for 90 minutes of play, plus any stoppage time. If tied after the end of regulation time, the teams play 30 minutes of extra time, which is split into two 15-minute halves. If the match remains tied after the 30 minutes of extra time, the teams advance to a penalty shootout to determine who moves on.

FIFA World Cup semi-finals

The FIFA World Cup semi-finals stage of the tournament features the final four teams playing in a single-elimination match with the two winning teams advancing to the World Cup Final championship. The two losing teams face each other in a separate 2026 FIFA World Cup Third-Place Playoff (Bronze Final) match taking place on July 18 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

What are the FIFA World Cup semi-finals rules?

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals rules are the same as both the Round of 32 and Round of 16 rules. Each match is played for 90 minutes of play, plus any stoppage time. If tied after the end of regulation time, the teams play 30 minutes of extra time, which is split into two 15-minute halves. If the match remains tied after the 30 minutes of extra time, the teams advance to a penalty shootout to determine who moves on.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 final?

A general view of MetLife Stadium ahead of the 2026 World Cup at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Timeline:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the culmination of a month-long tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.