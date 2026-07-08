Juvenile arrested after allegedly striking girl with pole in Northeast DC

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The Brief A juvenile female was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after another girl was allegedly struck with a pole during a large brawl on Minnesota Avenue NE. While police were on the scene of the initial juvenile fight, an adult female allegedly started a second fight and was arrested for simple assault. Both victims were conscious and breathing when Metropolitan Police Department officers arrived, and the investigation remains active.



Two people were arrested, including a youth charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, after a large fight broke out Wednesday evening on the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, according to police.

What we know:

Metropolitan Police Department Sixth District officers responded to reports of a large brawl involving juveniles at approximately 6:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers intervened to disperse the crowd and located a juvenile female who was conscious and breathing. Authorities reported she had been struck with a pole.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.

A suspect, also a juvenile female, was located by officers on the scene, arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

While officers were still at the scene, a second altercation broke out. Police reported observing an adult female start the second fight. She was subsequently arrested and charged with simple assault.

What we don't know:

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing. Authorities have not released additional details or the identities of those involved.