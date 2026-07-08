Juvenile arrested after allegedly striking girl with pole in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Two people were arrested, including a youth charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, after a large fight broke out Wednesday evening on the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast, according to police.
What we know:
Metropolitan Police Department Sixth District officers responded to reports of a large brawl involving juveniles at approximately 6:15 p.m. Upon arrival, officers intervened to disperse the crowd and located a juvenile female who was conscious and breathing. Authorities reported she had been struck with a pole.
Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department.
A suspect, also a juvenile female, was located by officers on the scene, arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
While officers were still at the scene, a second altercation broke out. Police reported observing an adult female start the second fight. She was subsequently arrested and charged with simple assault.
What we don't know:
The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing. Authorities have not released additional details or the identities of those involved.
The Source: Information from the Metropolitan Police Department.