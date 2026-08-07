FOX 5 Zip Trip stops in Vienna

The FOX 5 crew kept the summer fun going Friday with its latest Zip Trip stop in Vienna. Steve Chenevey, Annie Mae and Tucker Barnes visited the northern Virginia town, highlighting its food, history and outdoor attractions.

Vienna offers options for visitors looking to explore local restaurants, learn about the area’s past or spend a relaxing day in nature.

Information in this article comes from FXVA.com.

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Image 1 of 16 ▼ W &OD Trail Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park