Dumfries leaders unveil plans for waterfront resort, housing, and park redevelopment

The Brief A major makeover is coming to Prince William County, with a brand-new resort vibe promised in Dumfries. The future Dumfries Waterfront District is vying to become a National Harbor-style attraction. Town leaders are also turning to the public for ideas with a survey circulating asking for feedback.



FOX 5 got an exclusive behind the scenes look at a major makeover coming to Prince William County.

Big money, prime waterfront views, and a brand-new resort vibe are promised as part of a transformation to Dumfries.

What we know:

A site overview of what's to come started at the Town of Dumfries Town Hall on Tuesday afternoon. The first stop — the future Dumfries Waterfront Development Site. Lawmakers say it will bring jobs and revenue to the region.

"It's going to bring jobs, a mixed-use facility, it's going to bring housing. A lot of these things are synergies, they go together," said Congressman Eugene Vindman in an interview with Fox 5's Tisha Lewis.

Dumfries leaders also addressed residents' concerns.

Dumfries Mayor Derrick Wood said that they're working to help alleviate traffic that will come with the new development. Wood said crews are widening Route 1, including six lanes and bike lanes.

"We're talking about multi-modal," Wood said. "But what we're trying to do is we're trying to create things where people don't have to be in traffic, they can stay right here in Destination Dumfries."

Congressman Eugene Vindman is reportedly securing more than a million dollars for these major redevelopment projects happening across Dumfries, including at the future Dumfries Waterfront District. One of the town's most robust initiatives is vying to become a National Harbor-style attraction.

What's next:

FOX 5 has learned demolition of the existing structures has been completed, and the site has been cleared for a potential mixed-use destination.

FOX 5 cameras were rolling as a group of key stakeholders, including Wood and Town Manager Tangela Innis led a tour of phase two of the Quantico Creek's restoration project.

The work underway will reportedly restore nearly a thousand feet of the creek. Once complete, this will reportedly improve water quality, flood resilience, and enhance habitats for fish and wildlife.

"It's important for residents to see what type of projects that we have and the progress that we're making," said Innis.

What they're saying:

"Environmentally, I'm concerned about all that, but I don't know — we're a capitalist country, right? We love the money... we adapt and overcome," said Clare Arbitrario, who commutes between Dumfries and Fredericksburg.

Town leaders and lawmakers also toured an overlook park near the new Rose Casino and Resort which will reportedly transform the landfill into a public park.

What you can do:

Town leaders are also turning to the public for ideas. A survey is currently circulating asking for feedback. The results of that survey will be reviewed this October and November.

