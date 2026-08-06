Virginia school district starts new school year on August 5

The Brief Virginia county has returned to class. Culpeper County Public Schools opened August 5. District shared a welcome message.



Most school‑aged children across the U.S. are still enjoying the final weeks of summer break, but one Virginia county has already returned to class.

Culpeper County Public Schools opened its doors on August 5, 2026. The district held a Meet the Teacher Day at all schools earlier this week and shared a video message welcoming students back.

"Welcome back, CCPS! Today is the first day of school, and we can't wait to see our students back in our classrooms," the district posted online Wednesday. "Please slow down, stay alert, and watch for school buses and students at bus stops. Have a safe and amazing first day!"

A Culpeper County Public Schools spokesperson said the district has followed a similar calendar with an early August start date for more than 10 years, with the exception of the 2021–2022 school year, when classes began a couple of weeks later due to the pandemic.

CCPS said its academic calendar is designed to support effective instruction. The district uses a 4x4 block schedule in its secondary schools, with many courses completed in a single semester. To provide two equal 90-day semesters and conclude the fall semester before winter break, officials said the calendar requires an early August start.

Last year, the district’s first day of class was August 6, 2025 and the school year wrapped up on May 21, 2026.