Virginia man killed in Germantown crash involving stolen Kia carrying 7 juveniles identified

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The Brief A 58-year-old Virginia man was killed in a crash at Clopper Road and Great Seneca Highway. Police said the other vehicle was a stolen Kia occupied by seven children between 12 and 15 years old. A 13-year-old boy was driving the Kia and was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.



A Virginia man was killed after a stolen Kia carrying seven juveniles crashed into his car at a Germantown intersection early Tuesday morning, Montgomery County police said.

What we know:

Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to Clopper Road and Great Seneca Highway around 5:25 a.m. for a report of a serious crash.

First responders found two vehicles with extensive damage.

The driver of a 2007 Toyota Matrix, identified as 58-year-old William Vance Payne II, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

What investigators said

A preliminary investigation found that a white 2015 Kia Optima was traveling north on Great Seneca Highway when it entered the intersection and struck Payne’s eastbound Toyota on Clopper Road.

Police said the Kia was reported stolen out of Germantown several hours after the crash.

Investigators did not immediately provide additional information about when or how the vehicle was stolen.

Seven juveniles inside stolen Kia

Police said the Kia was occupied by seven juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 15.

The occupants included four girls, ages 14, 14, 13 and 12, and three boys, ages 15, 13 and 12.

A 13-year-old boy was driving the Kia, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

The six other occupants were transported to several trauma centers. Police did not release additional information about their conditions.

What's next:

The Montgomery County Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

Police said the investigation could take several weeks or months to complete.

Any criminal charges related to the crash will be determined by the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office after investigators present the evidence.