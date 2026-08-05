Walgreens closing more stores: These DC, NJ, NY, and Virginia locations are on the list
Walgreens is continuing to close its doors at locations across the country, forcing thousands of customers to find a new place to fill their prescriptions and buy everyday essentials.
Several of those closures are happening in the Northeast, including stores in New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Washington D.C.
What we know:
Walgreens confirmed to USA Today that at least a dozen locations have closed recently or are set to close this week.
Store closings
- New Jersey: Location at 33 River Road in Bogota closing August 6
- New York: Location at 120 Court Street and Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn
- District of Columbia: Location at Connecticut and Florida Avenue in Northwest DC
- Virginia: Location at 1301 South Joyce Street in Arlington
- Illinois: Two stores in Chicago and another in Rockford
- Missouri: One store in Bridgeton and another in St. Louis
- South Carolina: A location in Beaufort closing Aug. 6
- Texas: A distribution center in Houston
- Washington: One location in Seattle
- Wisconsin: One store in Milwaukee
The backstory:
Since its acquisition by private equity firm Sycamore Partners in August 2025, Walgreens has significantly scaled back its nationwide store closures.
Prior to the buyout, the drugstore chain announced a turnaround strategy that included shuttering roughly 1,200 underperforming U.S. locations. Walgreens currently lists about 8,000 locations in the US, dropping from 8,500 reported stores at the time of purchase.
What's next:
Walgreens now reportedly expects to shutter fewer than 100 stores in 2026, a sharp decrease from previous internal projections of up to 700.
The Source: Information from this article was sourced from USA Today and previus reporting.