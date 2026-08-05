Walgreens closing more stores: These DC, NJ, NY, and Virginia locations are on the list

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The Brief Walgreens has recently closed or is set to close at least a dozen locations across the U.S. Several of those stores are located in the Northeast. The company now expects to close fewer than 100 stores in 2026.



Walgreens is continuing to close its doors at locations across the country, forcing thousands of customers to find a new place to fill their prescriptions and buy everyday essentials.

Several of those closures are happening in the Northeast, including stores in New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Washington D.C.

What we know:

Walgreens confirmed to USA Today that at least a dozen locations have closed recently or are set to close this week.

Store closings

New Jersey: Location at 33 River Road in Bogota closing August 6

New York: Location at 120 Court Street and Atlantic Avenue in Brooklyn

District of Columbia: Location at Connecticut and Florida Avenue in Northwest DC

Virginia: Location at 1301 South Joyce Street in Arlington

Illinois: Two stores in Chicago and another in Rockford

Missouri: One store in Bridgeton and another in St. Louis

South Carolina: A location in Beaufort closing Aug. 6

Texas: A distribution center in Houston

Washington: One location in Seattle

Wisconsin: One store in Milwaukee

The backstory:

Since its acquisition by private equity firm Sycamore Partners in August 2025, Walgreens has significantly scaled back its nationwide store closures.

Prior to the buyout, the drugstore chain announced a turnaround strategy that included shuttering roughly 1,200 underperforming U.S. locations. Walgreens currently lists about 8,000 locations in the US, dropping from 8,500 reported stores at the time of purchase.

What's next:

Walgreens now reportedly expects to shutter fewer than 100 stores in 2026, a sharp decrease from previous internal projections of up to 700.