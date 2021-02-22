Wintry mix possible for parts of DC region Monday morning

Monday morning brings yet another chance for winter weather across the region. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado says it’s possible parts of the entire D.C. metro area could see a wintry mix including freezing rain. MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

The snow should start around 7 a.m. from west to east and then change to sleet and freezing rain. The local National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the D.C. metro area especially points north and west of Interstate 95.

Parts of northern Maryland will have the greatest chance for higher snowfall totals between one and three inches.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Monday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. for parts of the region -- including Frederick and Montgomery counties.

Advertisement

Dry weather is ahead for most of the work week and a warm-up is on the way with a high of 60 degrees on Wednesday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5