Winter Storm Warning: Snow falling in DC; potential for biggest snow storm in 3 years

If you think it has been a while since D.C. has gotten a decent snowfall, you're correct!

In fact you have to go back about 3 years, to January 13th, 2019, when DC last received over 3" of snowfall during a single event.

Snow lovers around our region have been rather starved the last couple of winters overall. In fact, there is a shot that snowfall tomorrow could eclipse the total snow for the past two winters combined…though that total is only 6" of snow.

If this storm seemingly came out of nowhere, you would not be incorrect either.

Forecasters have been watching this storm for most of the week, however it was only within the last day or so that weather models really zeroed in on the Mid-Atlantic as the focal point for winter impacts.

Winter Storm Warnings were put in place Sunday and adjusted to remain in effect until 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

As for how much everyone will see, this has been a very tricky forecast given how rapidly the storm has seemingly come into play.

LIST OF CLOSINGS

There are a number of factors to consider as well. The city has not been below freezing at all, not even at night, since December 23rd. Sunday hit a high of 66° in fact.

However, you do not need a string of cold days to get snow to lay on the ground. You simply need snow to fall as a rapid enough rate, so that the ground is unable to melt it fast enough. A favorite example of forecasters is November of 1987…

We believe this is a threat to happen in parts of the region tomorrow.

Now that type of snow often times does not last long, because once the storm moves on the ground does tend to melt a decent amount away, but it can absolutely surprise in the level of disruption it can cause when it is falling. The snow tomorrow is also likely going to be of the heavy and wet variety, with the potential for gusty winds causing a few power outages.

Have a backup plan to stay warm in case the power goes out!

In what you might call a typical snow storm in the DC region, areas northwest get the most snow.

This event looks to be the opposite. While northwest zones will be colder, southern zones seem more likely to see the higher snowfall rates, and with warm ground temps that's going to be key to getting some of the higher totals across the region.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

We expect the "jackpot zone" in the region will likely be somewhere in the Northern Neck or Southern Maryland, though a last minute shift could bring it farther north. For the city itself, we favor 3-6" of snow total.

We should mention however that this event does have quite a bit of upside risk. There are several weather models that have been aggressive with about a foot or more of snow inside of the beltway.

Why we believe snow melt and some mixing at onset will limit this potential, the risk is still there that the event outperforms and we end up on the upper side of guidance. Regardless of how much snow actually falls, the morning commute is likely to be quite a mess across the region. Thankfully many school systems have already called classes for tomorrow, and the list continues to grow.

But if you need to head out, please leave yourself ample extra time to reach your destination.

The entire event should wrap up by the early afternoon and we may even see sun before the day is over. The evening commute should be much easier, but expect temperatures to plummet overnight. School delays and cancellations will be possible again on Tuesday due to a likely refreeze during the overnight hour.

Advertisement

Fox 5 hits the air bright and early at 4am, and will stay with you throughout the storm to bring you the latest.