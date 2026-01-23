The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for the entire Washington, D.C. region on Friday ahead of a winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow, ice and dangerous temperatures to the area this weekend.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .

What is a winter storm warning?

Dig deeper:

On a basic level, a Winter Storm Warning means that hazardous weather is either imminent or occurring. Winter watches encourage preparation, while warnings mean "put that preparation to use."

READ MORE: DC Winter Storm: How much snow will we get?

FIND THE LATEST DC WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

According to the National Weather Service, as hazardous weather approaches an area, watches will be upgraded to warnings if necessary. Warnings also indicate that the weather conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will either be difficult or impossible.

Winter Storm Warning | National Weather Service

WHAT: Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 7 and 14 inches, with highest in the far northern and western suburbs of Washington and Baltimore. Ice accumulations between one and two tenths of an inch.

WHERE: Portions of DC, central, northeast, and northern Maryland, and northern Virginia.

WHEN: From 11 PM Saturday to 4 AM EST Monday.

IMPACTS: Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

PREPAREDNESS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.

READ MORE: What is the polar vortex? Why it matters as snow and Arctic cold threaten the Northeast

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.