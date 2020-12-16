WINTER STORM TRACKER: Snow, sleet, and rain to slam DC region Wednesday

article

Five days until the official start of winter but Mother Nature has decided to celebrate a little early this year with a winter storm expected to impact a large portion of our region today. While snowfall numbers have had to have some adjustment over the past few days, the general theme for this storm has remained consistent with highest snowfall totals expected in our northern and western zones, while eastern zones end up with mostly rain. FULL LIST OF SNOW CLOSINGS

LIVE WEATHER CAMERAS ACROSS DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA The storm should start pushing into our region between about the 9am and 11am hours. Temperatures across the region overnight fell mostly back into the 20s and lower 30s. Ground temperatures are down as well meaning in location where it starts to snow steadily, there should be minimal ground melt on untreated surfaces. Snow should pile up pretty quickly in our western zones this afternoon. Even here inside the D.C. beltway, snow could initially come down at a pretty steady pace and lead to some slick conditions around the lunchtime hours.

By the middle of the afternoon, the rain/snow line should start its steady march to the northwest. The I-95 corridor will see rain mixing in as temperatures slowly start to rise into the middle to upper 30s. Southeastern zones will likely see some very heavy rainfall with some spotty sleet mixing in, while northern zones start picking up on some of the heavier snows.

By the late afternoon through the evening hours, as the storm passes just to our east, temperatures should be well enough above freezing that we are looking at all rain along the I-95 corridor. The wintry mix may push far enough northwest that locations like Frederick & Hagerstown, which at one time looked like they were going to stay all snow, may change over to sleet for a period of time late today. Eastern zones will stay as rain, and perhaps even get a late day brake in the action. By the late evening hours and overnight hours tonight, cold air should return to the region, and a quick burst of sleet of snow will be possible as the storm pulls away. The storm should be well gone by sunrise tomorrow.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many of the western portions of our region. A Winter Storm Warning means the National Weather Service expects at least 5 inches of snow with hazardous travel conditions. Winter Weather Advisories, meaning winter weather is still expected, just less impactful, are in place along the I-95 corridor though the evening hours tonight.

In fact, there is a rather unique situation going on today where parts of Montgomery, Fairfax, Prince William counties as well as D.C. are under both Winter Weather Advisories as well as Flood Watches. Southern Maryland is included in this Flood Watch as well for this afternoon. This is because rain is expected to be pretty heavy at times. After most of the region picked up over an inch of rain on Monday morning, the threat for another 1 to 2 inches of liquid rain over the region could lead to some localized flooding issues. Overnight tonight, some isolated refreeze will be possible.

This will be a dynamic and evolving weather system through the day today. It is a perfect day to grab that free Fox 5 Weather App to track the storm throughout the day. Your Fox 5 Weather Team will be here all day as well to help keep you safe and up to date with the latest.