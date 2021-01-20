Winter storm may threaten D.C. region early next week

article

While early this Inauguration day did bring some scattered snow showers across the D.C. region, it is early next week that has forecaster's eyes on this Wednesday morning. Once again, some weather models are showing the threat for an impactful winter weather event across the Mid-Atlantic. The days to watch at this time are Monday into Tuesday of next week.

This weekend is currently forecast to be one of the coldest of the winter so far, with high temperatures on both Saturday and Sunday expected to only be in the 30s despite sunshine. Heading into the early workweek, warmer and moisture rich air is forecast to "attack" this lingering cold across the region. The keys to this system will be how well organized this storm system will be, and how stubborn the cold air will be as it tries to exit our region early next week.

Leading the charge in the weather modeling world this morning is the European model, showing a strong storm system traversing the Midwest and passing to our south. The model suggest the possibility of snow falling most of Monday afternoon and evening, with heaviest snow overnight into early Tuesday morning. It would be a classic case of what we call overrunning, a storm system pushing warm and moist air up against heavier cold air locked in across our region. The moisture then condenses as it rises and falls as snow.

Historically some of our most sizeable snow events here in the D.C. region come from these overrunning snow events, and they can often lead to some of the most widespread snowfall as well. This is because the rain/snow line typically sets up well south of our region during such events, though this does heavily depend on how much cold air in entrenched across our region as the event gets underway. Morning guidance with the European model was aggressive, showing over a foot of snow possible in the D.C. metro region.

As is typically the case though when a storm system is about 5 days away, and that is that there is always a dissenting opinion in the weather modeling world. This morning's American model was just that, showing a much weaker system resulting in less snowfall, but it does at least show some accumulation for our area. Now you may recall that last week, we were watching the potential for a snow event this week where the European was calling for snow and the American model was not...and it was the American model that won the day with no measurable snow expected at all this week. So there are still a lot of question marks surrounding this threat, and to what extent it will or will not materialize. Just know that this is the time frame that your Fox 5 Weather Team has their eye on in the days ahead. Stay tuned!