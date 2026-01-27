As the Washington, D.C. region remains locked in a deep freeze this week, all eyes are shifting to a potential weekend coastal storm that could bring anything from light snow to more significant winter weather depending on its track.

What we know:

Tuesday’s sunshine could help soften some of the hard ice and snowpack still covering area streets and sidewalks especially after sleet piled on top of Sunday’s snowfall making cleanup difficult. But temperatures won’t help much.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says Tuesday’s highs of 26 degrees will be the warmest of the next four days. Temperatures will hover in the low 20s on Wednesday and Thursday and are expected to drop into the teens on Friday and Saturday.

Wind chills are making the temperatures feel even colder with many spots feeling like below zero. Barnes says a fast‑moving clipper system is expected to move south and bring a few flurries late Wednesday into Thursday.

Winter storm forecast: DC weekend snow threat remains uncertain

What's next:

The FOX 5 Weather Team is keeping an eye on a coastal storm that could develop this weekend. The question is whether it will form, and if it does, how close it will track to our region. A storm is likely, Barnes says, but its exact path remains uncertain.

We have plenty of cold air in place. From there, Barnes says there are three possible scenarios - the cold air suppresses the storm and forces it out to sea; the system becomes a full‑blown nor’easter delivering heavy snow from Washington, D.C. to Boston; or somewhere in between. Right now, Barnes says the ‘in‑between’ scenario appears most likely.

What they're saying:

The system looks like it will mostly brush past our area, keeping us just far enough out of its path to avoid major impacts. We could still see some light snow, but it’s too early to tell. "We all saw what happened last week with that storm system. Things change as you get closer, so you really want to track the forecast," Barnes said.

The latest Euro Model places the storm far enough east that we’d only catch the outer edge, with fringe impacts and possibly light snow. A slight shift west, though, would bring a very different outcome, Barnes says.

Regardless of the exact track, this will be a powerful system, whether it passes close to us or stays offshore.

