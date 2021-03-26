Windy, warm Friday with highs near 80 degrees

The focus of our weather headline on this first Friday of spring is the powerful wind expected!

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

A strong cold front associated with the system that produced the deadly tornado outbreak across the south yesterday will cross our area early today. It may be accompanied by a few showers.

Much of the region is under a Wind Advisory through the day for gusts that could be as high as 40 to 50 mph. These damaging gusts could take down trees, limbs and power lines. If you can, secure loose objects around your home and limit outdoor time around trees. Charge your devices in case of power outages. Winds should settle down after sunset.

It will also be quite a warm afternoon with temperatures ranging between 75-80 degrees. If we hit 80 in D.C. it will make it the warmest day of 2021.

Advertisement

Great news on Saturday! It looks sunny and mild in the low 70s with calm winds! Enjoy!

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5