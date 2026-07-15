Wildfire smoke from Canada may drift into the Washington, D.C., region Wednesday, creating haze and contributing to air‑quality issues through Thursday as extreme heat pushes temperatures toward 100 degrees.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says if the region reaches 100 degrees, it will mark the fifth time this year. Wednesday’s record temperature is 102 degrees.

Haze was already visible Tuesday, and similar conditions may return Wednesday as smoke is pulled south from fires near Thunder Bay in Canada. The thickest smoke is expected to remain north of the region, but Barnes says the DMV will likely see a light to moderate impact.

RELATED: Heat Advisory in effect across DC, Maryland and Virginia Wednesday as dangerous temperatures climb

Wildfire smoke from Canada may impact DMV Wednesday and Thursday amid extreme heat

Temperatures will feel closer to 105 degrees on Wednesday under a Heat Advisory, with brutal conditions expected through Thursday. A few isolated storms are possible Thursday.

The heat wave is expected to break by Saturday as storms move in, and slightly cooler air settles over the region for the weekend.