Retired Prince George’s County firefighter sentenced for 1990s rape, child abuse

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The Brief A retired Prince George's County firefighter was sentenced to five years probation for rape and child abuse. John Inman, 63, was charged with the offenses related to a case from the 1990s. Inman retired from the department in 2017.



A retired Prince George’s County firefighter has been sentenced to five years of probation in a rape and child abuse case from the 1990s, according to court officials.

What we know:

John Inman, 63, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was also ordered to register as a sex offender, court officials said.

Inman was charged with rape and child abuse after allegations that he sexually assaulted a junior firefighter in the 1990s.

According to court documents, Inman assaulted the victim multiple times between 1991 and 1996, when the victim was between 13 and 17 years old.

The assaults occurred at multiple different locations, records show, including Inman’s home and the Hyattsville Fire Station on Belcrest Road.

He retired from the department in 2017.

Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit launched an investigation into the claims in July 2024. Inman was arrested in May 2025 after he surrendered to police.

He was charged with second-degree rape, child abuse and other related offenses. He pleaded guilty to one of the 25 charges, a third-degree sex offense, according to court records.