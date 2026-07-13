Helicopter lands in Northwest DC; law enforcement officials on scene
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WASHINGTON - A helicopter landed in Northwest D.C. Monday night, prompting law enforcement officials to respond to the area.
The aircraft, which appears to be a military helicopter, was seen in a grassy area near Foxhall Road and Whitehaven Parkway northwest around 10:15 p.m.
It is currently unclear why the helicopter landed in the area. FOX 5 DC has reached out to local and federal law enforcement officials for comment.
The aircraft prompted a response from several law enforcement agencies, with Metropolitan Police, FBI and HSI officials among them.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
The Source: This information is from FOX5 DC reporting.