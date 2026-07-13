Expand / Collapse search

Helicopter lands in Northwest DC; law enforcement officials on scene

By
News
Published July 13, 2026 11:03 PM EDT
Published July 13, 2026 11:03 PM EDT
article

Helicopter makes emergency landing in D.C.

The Brief

    • A helicopter landed in Northwest D.C. Monday night.
    • Law enforcement officials gathered in the area as a FOX 5 DC photographer was on the scene.
    • It is currently unclear why the helicopter landed or who it belongs to.

WASHINGTON - A helicopter landed in Northwest D.C. Monday night, prompting law enforcement officials to respond to the area.

The aircraft, which appears to be a military helicopter, was seen in a grassy area near Foxhall Road and Whitehaven Parkway northwest around 10:15 p.m.

It is currently unclear why the helicopter landed in the area. FOX 5 DC has reached out to local and federal law enforcement officials for comment.

The aircraft prompted a response from several law enforcement agencies, with Metropolitan Police, FBI and HSI officials among them. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

The Source: This information is from FOX5 DC reporting.

NewsWashington, D.C.