The Brief Heat Advisory in effect as heat index values reach 105 degrees. Wildfire smoke may create haze and air‑quality issues through Thursday. Storms expected over the weekend, helping break the heat.



A Heat Advisory is in effect for Washington, DC, much of Maryland and northern Virginia on Wednesday as hot temperatures and rising humidity push heat index values toward 105 degrees.

What we know:

Triple‑digit readings are likely by the afternoon, with real temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says wildfire smoke from Canada may drift into the region again, creating haze and contributing to air‑quality issues through Thursday. Similar heat and humidity are expected Thursday, and another Heat Advisory is likely.

RELATED: Amtrak adds temperature related speed restrictions as extreme heat grips Northeast, DC region

Thursday could also bring highs near 100 degrees and heat index values as high as 105 degrees, along with a few isolated pop‑up storms. More widespread storms are expected over the weekend, beginning as early as midday Saturday and continuing into the evening. The unsettled weather is expected to help break the heat.

Temperatures will return to the upper 80s to low 90s by early next week.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Heat Advisory in effect across DC, Maryland and Virginia Wednesday as dangerous temperatures climb

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11AM - 8PM WEDNESDAY

Information from the National Weather Service

WHAT

Heat index values up to 105 expected.

WHERE

Portions of DC, central, north central, northeast, northern, and southern Maryland, and central, northern, and northwest Virginia.

WHEN

From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.

IMPACTS

Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.