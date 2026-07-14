Ground stop issued for flights into Reagan National Airport
WASHINGTON - The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for flights into Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Tuesday due to a security‑related event.
The stop, in effect from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., affects planes arriving from more than a dozen airports. Officials said there was a moderate chance the ground stop could continue beyond 2 p.m.
The FAA listed the security‑related event as "VIP," which could indicate a presidential movement, a visiting foreign dignitary or another security incident.
Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
The Source: Information in this article comes from U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration.