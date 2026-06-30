What is a heat dome? How will it impact the DC, Maryland and Virginia region?

If you’ve been outside in the DMV this week, you already know something’s brewing. By Wednesday, that "something" has a name: heat dome. And this one is shaping up to be a doozy, arriving right as the region gears up for a big Fourth of July weekend.

So what actually is a heat dome?

A heat dome is a ridge of high pressure that traps hot air like a lid on a pot, pushing temperatures roughly 30°F above normal and lingering for days. Instead of letting hot air rise and disperse, the high pressure pushes it back down, compressing and warming it further, while also blocking clouds and storms that might otherwise bring relief. The result: day after day of intensifying heat with little to break the cycle.

Extreme Heat Watch, Heat Advisories issued as dangerous conditions grip the DMV

What’s happening in DC this week?

The buildup has been gradual but is about to accelerate fast. Monday brought near-seasonal conditions with highs in the 80s, but temperatures climb into the 90s Tuesday before the heat dome settles over the mid-Atlantic starting Wednesday.

From there, things get serious. Wednesday’s forecast high of 100 degrees is just two degrees off the all-time record of 102, set back in 1901 — and forecasters expect Thursday and Friday could also see record-breaking temperatures. Some projections put Thursday and Friday even higher: highs of 103 degrees Thursday and 105 degrees Friday would break daily records if the forecast verifies.

The humidity is what really makes this dangerous. Forecasters expect the region to fall short of breaking 105-106 degrees outright, but with humidity, 103-105 degree air temperatures could feel like 110-112 degrees. And there’s little overnight escape — overnight lows may only dip into the low 80s for a few hours, offering very little relief before the heat builds right back up the next day.

Extreme Heat Watch, Heat Advisories issued as dangerous conditions grip the DMV

Why the nights matter as much as the days

It’s easy to focus on the scorching afternoon highs, but meteorologists are just as worried about overnight temperatures. When overnight lows stay in the high 70s or low 80s, the body never gets a chance to cool down - which is when heat waves turn truly dangerous. Normally, nighttime is when your body and home get a break from the day’s heat. This week, that break barely exists.

The Fourth of July complication

The timing couldn’t be tougher for the city. Washington is preparing for a surge of visitors as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, including the marquee "A Capitol Fourth" concert Friday night and Saturday’s fireworks. City officials aren’t taking chances: DC Fire and EMS is adding hydration stations, first aid tents, response teams, and extra ambulances both inside secure event areas and throughout the community.

Extreme Heat Watch, Heat Advisories issued as dangerous conditions grip the DMV

When does it break?

There’s light at the end of the tunnel - eventually. Relief is expected over the weekend as showers and storms develop, though temperatures will still only fall back into the mid-90s, not a dramatic cooldown. Some longer-range outlooks suggest the DC area may not see real relief until late on July 4th or into July 5th.

Staying safe through it

The advice is the same every meteorologist gives, but it bears repeating because it works: stay hydrated, stay in the shade, check in on neighbors and pets, and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.