Teen arrested in connection to fatal quinceañera shooting in Fauquier County

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The Brief A 17-year-old male from Dumfries, Virginia, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting during an outdoor quinceañera near Catlett over the weekend. Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Samuel Ojeda of Triangle, Virginia, who was pronounced dead at the scene despite deputies attempting CPR. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office stated the investigation remains active and ongoing, with charges brought via a Juvenile Petition and Detention Order.



A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager during a quinceañera party in Fauquier County over the weekend, authorities announced Wednesday.

The juvenile, a resident of Dumfries, Virginia, is facing charges via a Juvenile Petition and Detention Order for his alleged involvement in the homicide and is currently being held at a juvenile detention center in Loudoun County, according to Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy Falls.

What we know:

Deputies originally responded to the Catlett property for a noise complaint, according to previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting. While on scene, officers witnessed an altercation between several people and heard a gunshot.

READ MORE: Deadly shooting at outdoor party in Fauquier County prompts homicide investigation

There, deputies found 16-year-old Samuel Ojeda of Triangle, Virginia, suffering from a gunshot wound. Although deputies performed CPR, Ojeda was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect due to his age, nor have they disclosed a specific motive or what directly triggered the initial altercation.