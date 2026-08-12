Expand / Collapse search

Teen arrested in connection to fatal quinceañera shooting in Fauquier County

By
Virginia Crime
Published August 12, 2026 8:53 PM EDT
Published August 12, 2026 8:53 PM EDT
article

File Photo.  (Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old male from Dumfries, Virginia, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal shooting during an outdoor quinceañera near Catlett over the weekend.
    • Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old Samuel Ojeda of Triangle, Virginia, who was pronounced dead at the scene despite deputies attempting CPR.
    • The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office stated the investigation remains active and ongoing, with charges brought via a Juvenile Petition and Detention Order.

CATLETT, VA. - A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a teenager during a quinceañera party in Fauquier County over the weekend, authorities announced Wednesday.

The juvenile, a resident of Dumfries, Virginia, is facing charges via a Juvenile Petition and Detention Order for his alleged involvement in the homicide and is currently being held at a juvenile detention center in Loudoun County, according to Fauquier County Sheriff Jeremy Falls.

What we know:

Deputies originally responded to the Catlett property for a noise complaint, according to previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting. While on scene, officers witnessed an altercation between several people and heard a gunshot.

READ MORE: Deadly shooting at outdoor party in Fauquier County prompts homicide investigation

There, deputies found 16-year-old Samuel Ojeda of Triangle, Virginia, suffering from a gunshot wound. Although deputies performed CPR, Ojeda was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect due to his age, nor have they disclosed a specific motive or what directly triggered the initial altercation.

The Source: Information from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office and previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting. 

Virginia CrimeNewsCrime and Public SafetyFauquier CountyVirginia