Weather delay announcements for Tuesday, February 23
WASHINGTON - Icy and hazardous road conditions in parts of the D.C. region have caused a few school districts in the area to delay opening times. MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Advertisement
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: