Man charged in alleged assault of 10-year-old at Silver Spring Dave & Buster’s

The Brief A Germantown man has been charged in the alleged assault of a 10-year-old in Silver Spring. The incident happened at a Dave & Buster’s in September 2025, police say. Detectives believe there may be additional victims.



A Germantown man is facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of a 10-year-old child at a Silver Spring arcade, according to Montgomery County police.

What we know:

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the alleged incident occurred on Sept. 24, 2025, around 10 p.m., at a Dave & Buster’s located in the 8600 block of Colesville Road.

Detectives say the 10-year-old victim was in the arcade when an adult male approached them. Police say the suspect removed the child’s socks and shoes and smelled their feet before leaving the scene.

Through investigative efforts, detectives identified the suspect as Christopher Michael Simpson, 30, of Germantown, according to police.

Charges

Police said detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Simpson with second-degree assault and sexual assault-related offenses.

Police believe there may be other victims

Based on information gathered during the investigation, detectives believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized or who has information about the case is urged to contact the 3rd District Patrol Investigative Unit at 240-773-6870.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477 or online at crimesolversmcmd.org. Police say tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward ranging from $250 to $10,000.