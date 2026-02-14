Man killed, woman critically injured after trash truck hit-and-run in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A man is dead and a woman remains hospitalized in critical condition after being struck in Northwest Washington, D.C., according to Metropolitan Police.
What we know:
The Metropolitan Police Department confirms the crash was reported at 2:08 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2026.
Police say a male and a female were struck. The male victim has died. The female victim remains in critical condition.
Authorities also confirmed the incident involved a pedestrian being struck.
MPD says the driver of the vehicle has been identified. No charges have been filed at this time.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the identities of the victims.
It is unclear whether charges could be filed as the investigation continues.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This article was written using information confirmed by the Metropolitan Police Department.