Man killed, woman critically injured after trash truck hit-and-run in Northwest DC

By
Published  February 14, 2026 5:05pm EST
Washington, D.C.
The Brief

    • A man was killed and a woman remains in critical condition after being struck in Northwest D.C.
    • Police say the driver has been identified, and no charges have been filed.
    • The call reporting the crash came in at 2:08 a.m., according to MPD.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A man is dead and a woman remains hospitalized in critical condition after being struck in Northwest Washington, D.C., according to Metropolitan Police.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department confirms the crash was reported at 2:08 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2026.

Police say a male and a female were struck. The male victim has died. The female victim remains in critical condition.

Authorities also confirmed the incident involved a pedestrian being struck.

MPD says the driver of the vehicle has been identified. No charges have been filed at this time.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the victims.

It is unclear whether charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: This article was written using information confirmed by the Metropolitan Police Department.

