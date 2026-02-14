Man killed, woman critically injured after trash truck hit-and-run in Northwest DC

The Brief A man was killed and a woman remains in critical condition after being struck in Northwest D.C. Police say the driver has been identified, and no charges have been filed. The call reporting the crash came in at 2:08 a.m., according to MPD.



A man is dead and a woman remains hospitalized in critical condition after being struck in Northwest Washington, D.C., according to Metropolitan Police.

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department confirms the crash was reported at 2:08 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2026.

Police say a male and a female were struck. The male victim has died. The female victim remains in critical condition.

Authorities also confirmed the incident involved a pedestrian being struck.

MPD says the driver of the vehicle has been identified. No charges have been filed at this time.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities of the victims.

It is unclear whether charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.