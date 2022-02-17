Warm, windy Thursday with highs near 70 degrees; PM gusty showers

Here's a switch-it's not cold this morning as you head out the door! Thanks to noticeable south winds, temperatures early today are already in the 40s!

Today is still on track to be a mild afternoon with temperatures rising into the mid-to-upper 60s. It's a cloudier day than yesterday, and strong winds from the south may gust between 25 to 35 mph during the day.

Late tonight into the overnight hours, some gusty showers roll through along with the potential for even stronger winds that keep temperatures near 50 overnight.

The showers clear out early on Friday and so does the warm air. Temperatures quickly drop through the day on Friday as gusty winds from the northwest have us headed for the 30s and 40s by midafternoon and 20s overnight.

