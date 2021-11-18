Warm Thursday afternoon with highs in the 70s; evening cold and showers

It's not as chilly when you step out the door this morning! Thanks to south winds, temperatures are in the mid-40s to around 50 degrees which gives us a head start to make a run for the 70-degree mark by mid-afternoon!

A gusty breeze out of the southwest will become more noticeable by afternoon ahead of a strong frontal boundary. That front will produce some late day and evening showers pushing from west to east between about 4 p.m. until midnight before quickly exiting.

Once the winds shift to the northwest behind the showers temperatures will tumble. Friday looks quite blustery and chilly with high temperatures between 45 and 50 degrees.

