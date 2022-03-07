Record warm temperatures near 80s degrees possible Monday; gusty winds and PM thunderstorms

We can expect warm temperatures near 80s degrees Monday across the D.C. region – but be prepared for gusty winds and heavy storms later tonight.

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado say the workweek morning starts off very warm with temperatures in the 60s before the afternoon warmth near 80s degrees moves in.

The afternoon will be partly cloudy with gusty southwest winds and a touch humid.

An approaching cold front will bring showers and a few thunderstorms late in the day, Delgado says.

Temperatures will be much cooler on Tuesday with highs in the 50s. Get ready to spring forward in one week!

