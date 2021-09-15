Warm, humid and cloudy Thursday with highs in the 80s; possible evening storms

We’re finally taking a break from the heat today but the humidity isn’t budging just yet.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather



More clouds today and a wind out of the east will keep afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We anticipate scattered showers and a few non-severe thunderstorms to develop and move from east to west through the afternoon into the early evening.



Kickoff temperature for tonight’s football game (airing on FOX 5) should be around 70 at 8pm and still humid but only a slight chance for a shower.