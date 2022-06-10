Warm, dry Friday with highs in the 80s

A beautiful Friday with dry skies and warm afternoon temperatures in the 80s across the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says clouds return later this evening with some scattered showers pushing in overnight and into Saturday morning.

Clouds and showers are possible through the early afternoon Saturday with cooler temperatures in the 70s. A pop-up thunderstorm is possible Sunday with highs near 85 degrees.

A sunny and dry Monday with temperatures near 90 degrees.

