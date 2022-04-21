Warm, cloudy Thursday with possible showers; warmer weekend ahead
WASHINGTON - Cold temperatures are moving out and spring warmth is on the way in!
FOX 5's Claire Anderson says we can expect high temperatures in the upper-60s this afternoon with clouds and some possible showers.
The possible showers are expected to mostly be concentrated to the north and west of the District.
Looking ahead – we expect a bright and beautiful Friday with highs in the mid-70s and a mostly sunny Saturday. High temperatures in the mid-80s Sunday.
