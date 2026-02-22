Moore declares emergency, closes Maryland government ahead of major winter storm

The Brief Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declared a state of emergency as a powerful winter storm is set to impact the state beginning Sunday evening. Maryland government offices will be closed on Monday. Officials warn that travel conditions will deteriorate rapidly, with hazardous and potentially life-threatening conditions expected statewide.



Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has declared a state of emergency as a powerful winter storm is set to impact Maryland beginning this evening through Monday.

Government offices closed Monday

What we know:

Maryland government offices will be closed on Monday as well, per a release from the governor's office.

What they're saying:

Officials warn that travel conditions will deteriorate rapidly, with hazardous and potentially life-threatening conditions expected statewide. Blizzard warnings are in effect for parts of the Eastern Shore as a coastal nor’easter strengthens, bringing heavy snow, strong wind and possible whiteout conditions. Rain is expected to transition to snow as temperatures drop, increasing the risk of icy roads and reduced visibility, per the FOX 5 DC Weather team.

"The safety of Marylanders comes first, and this storm has the potential to produce life-threatening conditions across large parts of the state," Moore said, urging residents to stay off the roads, prepare for power outages and check on vulnerable neighbors in a statement.

Big picture view:

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management has activated the state emergency operations center to coordinate response efforts with state and local partners, the release states. The Maryland Department of Transportation is deploying crews to treat and clear roadways, while the Maryland State Police is increasing patrol staffing to assist motorists. Transit agencies are adjusting services as conditions worsen, as well, with hundreds of flights already canceled at airports across the area.

Utilities across the state have activated storm response protocols and pre-staged restoration crews in anticipation of potential outages, the governor's office said. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, monitor local forecasts and follow all safety guidance, including proper generator use to prevent carbon monoxide exposure.

State officials emphasize preparedness and caution as the storm intensifies, warning that the worst conditions are expected Sunday night into Monday morning.