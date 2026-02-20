Centreville Gas Explosion: Re-entry plan released for evacuated residents

A re‑entry plan has been finalized for residents evacuated from a Centreville neighborhood after a gas explosion destroyed a home earlier this week, while crews continue working to locate and repair the leak that caused the blast.

What we know:

The explosion happened Sunday night at a home on Quail Pond Court. Gas contractors have been working around the clock since the blast to pinpoint the source of the leak. One person inside the home and a neighbor were hospitalized with minor injuries.

READ MORE: Centreville Home Explosion: Officials warn 100 more families may be asked to evacuate

Dozens of homes were evacuated after the explosion. Officials say residents will not be allowed back until testing consistently shows no detectable gas inside.

Fairfax County officials are asking residents to complete a information form to receive re‑entry updates. The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department will reach out directly with next steps.

The process is being coordinated by Fire and Rescue, the gas utility and on‑scene command staff to ensure each home is fully cleared and safe before residents return.

READ MORE: Centreville Gas Explosion: More than 30 families remain evacuated, some return home

The re-occupancy process is as follows:

Homeowner Check-In:Homeowners report to the established check-in location at Mobile Command Post 402, which is located outside of 5422 Buggy Whip Drive. This ensures accountability of residents and allows incident command to coordinate the re-entry sequence in a controlled and orderly manner. Restoration of Electrical Service:The Fire and Rescue Department coordinates the restoration of electrical power to the residence, confirming that it is safe to do so prior to energizing the structure. Gas Service Restoration:The gas company’s relighting crews reconnect gas service and safely relight all pilot lights and appliances in accordance with their operational safety protocols. Fire Department Safety Verification:Following gas restoration, a Fire and Rescue Department Rescue or Truck Company enters the residence to conduct a comprehensive atmospheric monitoring assessment. This ensures there are no hazardous gas readings and confirms the structure is safe for occupancy. Homeowner Re-Entry and Assistance:Once the residence has been verified safe, Fire and Rescue personnel assist homeowners with re-entry and provide support as they resettle into their homes.

Safety guidance, preparedness updates and other key resources for affected residents are available online.