Warm and breezy Tuesday with a possible passing shower

A refreshing change in air mass rolled into town behind last night's cool front. FOX 5's Sue Palka says temperatures Tuesday will mostly be in the upper-70s to low-80s and humidity should be noticeably lower as we work through the afternoon hours.

Much of the day should be sunny, but a brief shower in spots can't be ruled out due to cooler air aloft.

The last week of spring should be pretty terrific here with comfortable temperatures and a break from the downpours of recent days.

Summer solstice is this Sunday, and the warmth returns this weekend as does the chance for scattered thunderstorms.

