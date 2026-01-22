Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

The Brief Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has declared a state of emergency ahead of a winter storm expected to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain. State officials said very low temperatures could prolong impacts and slow road clearing, especially on neighborhood streets. VDOT said crews are pre-treating major roads and mobilizing equipment statewide as the storm approaches.



Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger has declared a state of emergency ahead of a winter weather system expected to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain across the Commonwealth, warning that dangerously cold temperatures could extend impacts and make it difficult to clear roads quickly.

What we know:

During a press conference, Spanberger said the state had recently conducted a tabletop exercise to prepare for "a large scale winter storm with snow, sleet, and freezing rain conditions."

"I have full confidence in the leadership of the folks here behind me and, importantly, the people who will be doing the work across our Commonwealth, coordinating across state agencies out on the roads and ensuring the safety of our neighbors," she said,

State officials also warned that the expected mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and very low temperatures could make the storm difficult to respond to and could "elongate the amount of time it will take to clear roads."

FIND THE LATEST DC WINTER STORM FORECAST HERE

What they're saying:

Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), Stephen C. Brich, said crews will pre-treat interstates and high-volume primary roads with brine beginning Thursday, with the work expected to wrap up by close of business Friday.

"You're going to see all of our interstates and high volume primaries being pre-treated with brine solution starting today and concluding by close of business tomorrow," Brich said.

Brich said VDOT is planning its highest level of statewide mobilization.

"Our crews will be mobilizing at its highest level — mobilization five across all nine of our districts. That means that we will have close to 10,000 pieces of equipment moving in response to this storm statewide," he went on to say.

Brich also warned some neighborhoods may not see plows immediately after the storm ends.

"It is possible that some localities or some subdivisions will not see a snowplow for anywhere up to 24 to 48 hours after the snow has concluded, so this is a very significant storm for us."

Timeline:

State officials said VDOT will prioritize clearing interstates and major primary roads first, including routes used to reach hospitals, followed by lower-volume primary roads, secondary roads and then neighborhood streets.

The governor urged Virginians to avoid travel as conditions worsen.

"Please, please listen to the requests that we are putting out. Please stay off the roads, particularly beginning Saturday night, all day Sunday and into Monday."

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .

Local perspective:

Officials said icing could be an issue in the southern half of the state and that crews are coordinating with power companies in case of downed lines.

"We're coordinating with the power companies to be able to make sure those lines are de-energized before we get in there."

Spanberger also said state leaders are coordinating with neighboring states and federal partners, including FEMA, as impacts develop.

What's next:

Officials said they will continue monitoring forecasts and adjusting resources as needed. Spanberger said Virginia may seek additional federal support depending on the storm’s impacts.

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices