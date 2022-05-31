Tuesday marks hottest day of the year so far with highs near 95 degrees

A very hot day ahead Tuesday across the Washington, D.C. region with humid conditions and highs near 95 degrees.

The temperature makes this the hottest May day in over a decade since May 2011. The summer of 2011 went on to be one of the hottest in D.C. history.

Relief is on the way later this week, but we could have to watch out for some strong thunderstorms first.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says a ridge of high pressure is keeping the entire northeast sunny and dry.

Claire says we can expect the hot and humid conditions to continue Wednesday. Scattered showers possible Thursday with temperatures back in the 80s for the weekend.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5