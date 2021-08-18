Tropical humidity, heat creates sweltering conditions Thursday

Fred’s remnants are gone but the tropical humidity lingers so get ready to swelter again Thursday.

Plenty of sun is also with us as temperatures top out in the upper 80s to 90. The "feels like" temperatures will be closer to the mid-90s, and we can’t rule out the chance for a shower or storm later in the day.

Models are hinting at overnight rain that could be moderate to heavy into early Friday morning, especially near and south of DC.

We will monitor these trends as the area is saturated and additional heavy rain could be problematic.