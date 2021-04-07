Temperatures near 80 degrees Wednesday; spotty afternoon shower possible

Our late May preview continues Wednesday with temperatures heading right back to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon.

It will be cooler near water and across northeast Maryland but most places are well above average today. Great forecast for the Nationals double-header!

There is a very slight chance of a spotty shower this afternoon, but overall just a lovely day.

A weak disturbance moving by this evening will continue the isolated chance of seeing a shower or spotty thunderstorm.

That disturbance brings in a slightly cooler air mass on Thursday but with plenty of sunshine we head for the upper 60s.

Scattered showers arrive Thursday night and through Friday and the weekend we will dodge occasional showers while hanging onto the mild temperatures.

