Sunny with scattered showers through weekend
(FOX 5 DC) - We’ve gotten spoiled by the nice weather, but change is coming this weekend.
Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little bit warmer with highs in the upper 80’s and a few passing showers.
The heat and humidity will be back on Sunday with feel like temperatures near 100° as a warm front lifts north. They is also a chance for a scattered late day storms some may be strong.
More details to come!