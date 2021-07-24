Sunny with scattered showers through weekend

We’ve gotten spoiled by the nice weather, but change is coming this weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and a little bit warmer with highs in the upper 80’s and a few passing showers.

The heat and humidity will be back on Sunday with feel like temperatures near 100° as a warm front lifts north. They is also a chance for a scattered late day storms some may be strong.

More details to come!