Sunny, warm Monday with temperatures in the 70s
WASHINGTON - Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 70 degrees but unsettled weather, including the possibility for showers, move in later in the week.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
It will be a warm start to the workweek with a slight chance for a passing shower overnight Monday into Tuesday. Highs will say near 70 degrees until Wednesday when there is another chance a passing shower.
Temperatures will fall in to the 60s by Thursday with showers likely on Friday. Highs in the 60s this weekend with a possibility for showers both days.
Advertisement
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter: