Sunny, warm Monday with temperatures in the 70s

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies and high temperatures near 70 degrees but unsettled weather, including the possibility for showers, move in later in the week.

It will be a warm start to the workweek with a slight chance for a passing shower overnight Monday into Tuesday. Highs will say near 70 degrees until Wednesday when there is another chance a passing shower.

Temperatures will fall in to the 60s by Thursday with showers likely on Friday. Highs in the 60s this weekend with a possibility for showers both days.

