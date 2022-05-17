Sunny, warm and breezy Tuesday with highs near 80 degrees

A sunny, warm and breezy Tuesday across the D.C. region with clear skies and highs near 80 degrees.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Claire Anderson says we can expect much less humidity today and Wednesday.

The summerlike humidity returns Friday when we can expect to see temperatures near 90 degrees for the first time this season.

Showers and storms possible Saturday and Sunday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5