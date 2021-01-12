Sunny Tuesday with chilly temperatures in the 40s

After a cold start with temperatures in the 20s early Tuesday morning, the sun is back in full force today.

Temperatures will rise by afternoon into the mid 40s, and with light winds it should be a pleasant day.

As the week rolls on we will be treated to a settled and dry pattern with more sunshine than clouds. We should be able to crack the 50 degree mark by late week.

