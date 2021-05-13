Sunny Thursday with mild temperatures near 70 degrees

It's another chilly morning with temperatures that tumbled under clear skies into the low to mid-40s in the suburbs to the upper-40s in the District.

Plan to get some "outside time" on your schedule this afternoon. Full sunshine, light winds from the north and temperatures ranging from 65 to 70 degrees combine to make it a Chamber of Commerce afternoon in the area!

Just a few clouds arrive overnight but we still head for the upper-40s.

A very gradual warming trend will keep temperatures comfortable as we head for the mid-70s by the weekend.

