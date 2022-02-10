Sunny Thursday with highs in the 50s

The February "thaw" continues for a few more days before winter cold and a chance for snow returns this weekend!

FOX 5's Sue Palka says the mornings remain chilly but tolerable and if you enjoyed the mild afternoon yesterday it's a do-over today! Most places will see afternoon high temperatures in the mid-50s with plentiful sunshine. Same forecast on Friday too!

An arctic front crosses the region on Saturday and temperatures drop from the upper 50s to below freezing overnight. We continue to track an area of low pressure that may produce a chance of sweep-able snow showers or some accumulation Saturday night into Sunday.

It's unclear at this point if it's minor or enough to shovel but those details should come into focus soon. Whatever happens, it looks like precipitation would end Sunday evening. We will keep you updated!

