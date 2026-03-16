'Peeping Tom' arrested after getting caught by drone outside Virginia homes

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The Brief A man was arrested for allegedly peeping into windows of homes in Reston last week. He was caught by a police drone and arrested. Police believe he is not connected to a burglary investigation.



Fairfax County police say they were able to catch a "peeping Tom" in action after a drone helped them get on the scene in less than a minute.

What we know:

A woman reported seeing an unknown man peering through her bedroom window on the 12000 block of Waterside View Drive Friday morning.

Detectives launched a drone, which arrived on scene in 38 seconds to find the man looking through more windows.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Larry Mudd, was taken into custody. He was released on bond after being charged with peeping into an occupied dwelling.

Dig deeper:

Police believe Mudd is not involved in an ongoing burglary investigation in Centreville. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department's Reston police station.