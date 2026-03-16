Police respond to stabbing near Gaithersburg High School

The Brief Police are investigating a stabbing near Gaithersburg High School that injured two juvenile males Monday morning. Officers found the victims with lacerations and transported them to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries. The motive remains unknown as the investigation continues.



Police are investigating a stabbing outside of Gaithersburg High School that left two juvenile males injured.

What we know:

A stabbing happened in the 400 block of S. Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg around 11:38 a.m. on Monday. At the scene, police found two juvenile males with lacerations, who were taken to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

The motive for the stabbing is currently unknown, per police.