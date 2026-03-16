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Police respond to stabbing near Gaithersburg High School

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Published  March 16, 2026 2:17pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a stabbing near Gaithersburg High School that injured two juvenile males Monday morning.
    • Officers found the victims with lacerations and transported them to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.
    • The motive remains unknown as the investigation continues.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Police are investigating a stabbing outside of Gaithersburg High School that left two juvenile males injured. 

What we know:

A stabbing happened in the 400 block of S. Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg around 11:38 a.m. on Monday. At the scene, police found two juvenile males with lacerations, who were taken to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

What we don't know:

The motive for the stabbing is currently unknown, per police. 

The Source: This story includes information from the Gaithersburg Police Department. 

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