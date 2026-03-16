Police respond to stabbing near Gaithersburg High School
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Police are investigating a stabbing outside of Gaithersburg High School that left two juvenile males injured.
What we know:
A stabbing happened in the 400 block of S. Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg around 11:38 a.m. on Monday. At the scene, police found two juvenile males with lacerations, who were taken to the hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
What we don't know:
The motive for the stabbing is currently unknown, per police.
The Source: This story includes information from the Gaithersburg Police Department.