Sunny, dry Monday with highs in the 80s as spring comes to an end

A sunny and dry Monday on the last day of spring -- and it will feel very springlike across the D.C. region!

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says plenty of dry and comfortable air with temperatures in the low-80s and low humidity.

Warmer air moves in Tuesday for the start of summer with temperatures in the upper-80s and possible spotty showers.

Highs will stay in the upper-80s through the weekend with increased storm chances Wednesday and Thursday.

