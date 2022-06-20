Sunny, dry Monday with highs in the 80s as spring comes to an end
WASHINGTON - A sunny and dry Monday on the last day of spring -- and it will feel very springlike across the D.C. region!
FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says plenty of dry and comfortable air with temperatures in the low-80s and low humidity.
Warmer air moves in Tuesday for the start of summer with temperatures in the upper-80s and possible spotty showers.
Highs will stay in the upper-80s through the weekend with increased storm chances Wednesday and Thursday.
